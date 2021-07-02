The Tomorrow War Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

With the Fourth of July weekend fast approaching, movie studios and streaming services are releasing a slew of blockbuster movies and television shows to experience over the holiday. Among them is The Tomorrow War, an action-packed adventure that is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime. Early reviews for the film have been making the rounds online recently — and now we have an idea of what they seem to think about the film. At the time of this writing, The Tomorrow War holds a 57% positive ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, with 44 reviews listed. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 rating, calling it a "schlocky sci-fi that feels out of its time."

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare," McKay said in a statement when the move to Amazon was first announced. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level.”

The Tomorrow War hits Prime Video on July 2nd.