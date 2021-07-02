The Tomorrow War Releases Motion Character Posters

A massive number of blockbusters are in the cards to debut this summer, either entirely in theaters, on streaming, or in a hybrid of the two. Among those is The Tomorrow War, an action blockbuster that was confirmed to be debuting entirely on Amazon Prime later this year. The film, which is helmed by The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay, boasts an all-star cast — and the film's Twitter account recently decided to showcase them in an epic way. Over the past few days, Amazon has debuted a roster of character posters, each of which showcases different members of the ensemble.

The Tomorrow War stars Chris Pratt as Dan Forester, who is one of the many present-day civilians recruited by time travelers from the year 2051 to help save the planet from an alien invasion. To save the planet and his daughter's future, he will team up with a brilliant scientist played by Yvonne Strahovski and his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons.

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare," McKay said in a statement when the move to Amazon was first announced. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

“It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level.”

Keep scrolling to check out the character posters for The Tomorrow War, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Tomorrow War hits Prime Video on July 2nd.