Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Confirmed to Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been navigating a challenging period, with several recent films and television series struggling to resonate with audiences and critics alike. This perceptible dip in quality and box office performance prompted a significant strategic shift from Marvel Studios, which has since cleared its release calendar to focus on fewer projects. For the next two years, the theatrical slate is anchored by only three films: two massive crossover events, Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, alongside the next chapter in Tom Holland’s journey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Doomsday has finished filming and boasts a sprawling cast of new and returning characters facing off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, very little is known about who will survive that conflict to appear in the saga-concluding Secret Wars. However, news has now broken that an unexpected character from Spider-Man’s world is confirmed to be part of the multiversal finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report from Deadline, Sadie Sink is scheduled to film Avengers: Secret Wars in London during the latter half of 2026. The actress was first cast in a still undisclosed role for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in March 2025. The intense secrecy surrounding her character has fueled widespread speculation, but the confirmation that she will reprise the role in the multiversal epic of Secret Wars strongly suggests she is not just a supporting player in the upcoming Spider-Man film. This long-term plan indicates her character has a major part to play in the future of the MCU, likely as a super-powered individual.

Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Images courtesy of Netflix and Marvel Studios

While there are many Marvel characters Sink could play, the revelation of her involvement in Secret Wars gives weight to two possibilities. The first is that she will be introduced as Jean Grey. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has stated that the story of Secret Wars will lead into a new age of mutants, and has teased the appearance of some X-Men characters in the lead-up to the film. Introducing a foundational X-Men member like Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day before positioning her as a key player in Secret Wars would be a strategic way to bridge the current saga with the highly anticipated introduction of the mutants into the MCU.

Alternatively, Sink could be portraying a character central to the Spider-Man legacy itself: Mayday Parker. The title of her debut film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, shares its name with a comic storyline that dramatically resets Peter Parker’s status quo, making the introduction of a daughter from a variant timeline a thematically fitting development. As the daughter of a veteran Peter Parker, potentially Tobey Maguire’s version, Mayday would eventually become the hero Spider-Girl. This path would honor the franchise’s cinematic history and create a personal stake in the multiversal conflict for a legacy hero. While other characters from Spider-Man’s orbit, like Gwen Stacy or Firestar, are possibilities, the sheer scale of a Secret Wars appearance lends significant weight to a character with universe-altering potential.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday will follow on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars concluding the saga on December 17, 2027.

Who do you think Sadie Sink is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!