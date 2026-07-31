MCU X-Men Reboot Adds Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, But Is She a Villain?

Marvel’s Multiverse Saga is winding down to a close with the forthcoming releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but fans are already excited about what could possibly come next. As Marvel Studios keeps fans focused on the present with Spider-Man: Brand New Day (already breaking box office records) and the Doomsday trailer, they’ve also got one eye on the future. It’s no secret that the X-Men are going to be a massive part of the MCU’s next saga, leading to much speculation about who will star in director Jake Schreier’s upcoming reboot. Amidst a steady stream of rumors, the first casting domino has fallen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, Samara Weaving has been cast as Emma Frost in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men movie.

Will Emma Frost Be a Villain In the MCU’s X-Men Reboot?

Image courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Many details about Marvel’s X-Men reboot are being kept under wraps for the time being, but word of Weaving’s casting as Emma Frost shouldn’t come as a surprise. Prior to this news, there had been mounting evidence that Marvel was on the hunt for their Emma Frost. Previous rumors suggested the likes of Margot Robbie and even Sabrina Carpenter were in the running, but Marvel fans will likely be thrilled with the addition of Samara Weaving. She hasn’t appeared in any major franchise fare throughout her career, but she did make a name for herself as the star of the Ready or Not series, leaving an impression on viewers as she deftly juggled various tones and proved she could handle action. Weaving is a star on the rise, and Marvel is scooping her up at the perfect time.

It’ll be interesting to learn more about Emma Frost’s role in the X-Men reboot. In the comics, the character is best known as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club and boasts a cold and calculating demeanor, making her one of the X-Men’s most powerful foes. She’s also been the head of Massachusetts Academy (essentially her version of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters), where she takes young, impressionable mutants under her wing and trains them to use their powers as her Hellions. Marvel’s X-Men film could easily pit two teams of mutants against each other, with Emma’s group waging conflict against Professor X and his X-Men.

Of course, while Emma started off as an X-Men villain, she eventually became part of the team herself and was even co-headmistress of Charles’ school. It’s possible Marvel Studios will go in this direction, which would lead to potentially fascinating character dynamics (at one point, Emma becomes involved with Cyclops). After joining the X-Men, Emma Frost as still morally ambiguous on some matters, so it could be compelling to see her interact with Charles. One of Xavier’s defining characteristics is his unyielding faith in believing human and mutants can coexist peacefully, but Emma isn’t afraid to cross the line at times. The Fox X-Men movies portrayed a similar dynamic with Xavier and Magneto’s relationship, so this could be a captivating riff on that idea, showcasing an ideological clash from within the team.

Weaving’s age could shed some light on what Marvel has in mind. She is currently 34 years old, so she’ll be in her mid-30s by the time X-Men releases. The film hasn’t secured an official premiere date yet, but many expect it to debut in 2028. Bill Skarsgård, age 35, is rumored to be up for the role of Charles Xavier, highlighting just how young Marvel is skewing with the X-Men cast (Patrick Stewart was 60 when he first played Professor X in X-Men). Kevin Feige wants X-Men to be a story about young people finding their way, mirroring what takes place in the comics, so perhaps the 30-somethings could be in mentor roles guiding the 20-somethings along. Marvel was curiously silent on X-Men during Comic-Con, but hopefully there are some updates soon.