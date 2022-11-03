The VelociPastor 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Through the magic of miniatures (and fire), the teaser trailer for VelociPastor 2 hit the internet today, before the crowdfunding campaign for the film has ended or any footage has been filmed. Using what is likely lines of dialogue from the film, the trailer sets the stage (Milan) and introduces the movie's central conflict (a serial killer at a fertility festival). Other than that, it's full of the kind of over-the-top line reads and familiar dino-teeth that you would expect from a sequel to arguably the "greatest priest-who-turns-into-a-dinosaur-and-hunts-ninjas-with-the-help-of-a-doctor/lawyer/sex worker" movie ever made.

Inspired by Italian Giallo films, folk horror, and '80s cold war movies, the sequel to The VelociPastor is explicitly set in the 1980s, according to the campaign website. The Kickstarter campaign offers up all the standard perks for crowdfunding a movie, from digital downloads and your name in the credits to Blu-rays and signed posters. It also allows fans to attend a private virtual screening of the film, and to get video messages from the cast.

You can see the trailer below.

In Velocipastor, Pastor Doug Jones (Gregory James Cohan) becomes infected by a curse in China, resulting in him turning into a Velociraptor when he becomes angry. At the direction of a prostitute (Alyssa Kempinski) he decides to kill criminals, including drug-dealing ninjas, by using his transformation. By the end of the movie, the initial wave of ninjas are defeated, but Doug has a price on his head. That's where this movie (and the video above) picks up.

Original VelociPastor writer/director Brendan Steere wll return as writer and producer, tapping Jesse Gouldsbury, who served as a producer on the first movie, to direct. Gouldsbury promises in the campaign video that when the Kickstarter passes $100,000 -- as of this writing, it's closing in on $40,000, with a total goal of $275,000 for production -- they will release a teaser trailer for the film.

Here's the synopsis for VelociPastor 2:

Doug and Carol travel to the port city of Milan, where they have to solve a series of murders committed by a masked slasher at an Italian Fertility Festival. And Soviet Spies. INTERPOL's there, too.

You can contribute to the crowdfunding campaign from now until November 12th, with the usual crowdfunding caveat that the biggest and/or most desirable perks are likely to be gone long before the campaign is over.