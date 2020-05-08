The Wonderful World of Disney Movie Night Returns to ABC With Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World and More

The ABC Network will revive The Wonderful World of Disney banner for a four-week event presenting a series of films from the Disney+ library, including Marvel's live-action Thor: The Dark World and Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated Marvel Comics adaptation Big Hero 6. Relaunched in 1997 with the network television premiere of Pixar's Toy Story and typically broadcast on Sunday nights, past Wonderful World of Disney programming included Disney's own The Santa Clause, Pocahontas, Tower of Terror, and outside productions, including The Flintstones movie, Casper, Space Jam and films from the Harry Potter franchise.

The Wonderful World of Disney returns for four consecutive Wednesday evenings starting Wednesday, May 20, with a presentation of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana. The hit film from the directors of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin stars Auliʻi Cravalho as the adventurous Moana and Dwayne Johnson as legendary demigod Maui.

A week later, ABC airs Thor sequel The Dark World, pitting the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and his troublesome adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) against the forces of Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), ruler of the Asgard-invading Dark Elves.

Disney-Pixar's Up, winner of the Best Animated Feature Academy Award, will air in the third week. This new run of The Wonderful World of Disney will conclude Wednesday, June 10, with a presentation of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Big Hero 6, the story of genius inventor Hiro (Ryan Potter) and lovable robot nurse Baymax (Scott Adsit).

The complete programming schedule continues below: