The Wonderful World of Disney Movie Night Returns to ABC With Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World and More
The ABC Network will revive The Wonderful World of Disney banner for a four-week event presenting a series of films from the Disney+ library, including Marvel's live-action Thor: The Dark World and Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated Marvel Comics adaptation Big Hero 6. Relaunched in 1997 with the network television premiere of Pixar's Toy Story and typically broadcast on Sunday nights, past Wonderful World of Disney programming included Disney's own The Santa Clause, Pocahontas, Tower of Terror, and outside productions, including The Flintstones movie, Casper, Space Jam and films from the Harry Potter franchise.
The Wonderful World of Disney returns for four consecutive Wednesday evenings starting Wednesday, May 20, with a presentation of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana. The hit film from the directors of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin stars Auliʻi Cravalho as the adventurous Moana and Dwayne Johnson as legendary demigod Maui.
A week later, ABC airs Thor sequel The Dark World, pitting the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and his troublesome adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) against the forces of Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), ruler of the Asgard-invading Dark Elves.
Disney-Pixar's Up, winner of the Best Animated Feature Academy Award, will air in the third week. This new run of The Wonderful World of Disney will conclude Wednesday, June 10, with a presentation of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Big Hero 6, the story of genius inventor Hiro (Ryan Potter) and lovable robot nurse Baymax (Scott Adsit).
The complete programming schedule continues below:
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana” – Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)
Moana is Disney’s epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor: The Dark World” – Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)
Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of Thor and The Avengers, Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos … but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor sets upon his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and those he loves … but our universe itself.
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Up” – Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)
Winner of two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature, Disney and Pixar’s Up centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. Unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time – Carl’s front porch! The world’s most unlikely duo reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, the rare 13-foot-tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s unexpected adventures are the most rewarding ones.
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6” – Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)
Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Disney’s Big Hero 6. When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his group of friends – who transform into a band of unlikely heroes.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.