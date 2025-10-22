The Worst X-Men Movie Was “So Traumatic” To Make The Director Wouldn’t Try Again

Several of the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films found ways to make an impact, either at the box office or amongst fans. Some of the franchise’s high points include hits like X-Men II, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan, and there were other standouts as well over the years. Sadly, not every project ended up being able to replicate those films’ successes, including one particular X-Men movie that’s in the discussion of the worst X-Men movie ever. It turns out the director of the film was so put off by the “traumatic” experience of that film that they simply decided not to ever try it again, and it’s hard to blame them.

In 2020, Fox attempted to expand its X-Men franchise with The New Mutants, which would bring several fan-favorite characters to the big screen. Josh Boone was the writer and director of The New Mutants, and between the COVID-19 pandemic and the studio being purchased, it ended up being a truly challenging and even “traumatic” process, and one that Boone says “he’d rather just never do” again.

In a new interview with The Direct, Boone said, “It’s so hard because it was so traumatic. The studio was sold, and we hit a pandemic… The studio was sold during the shooting, and then the pandemic happened when they decided to release it. And it just was such a — I had a wonderful time. I love the cast so much, but making that… It took so many years, and it was so unfulfilling, ultimately.”

Due to the challenges in filming and shifts due to corporate dealings, Boone reveals they only made half of the movie they originally wanted to make, though it’s not likely that Boone will give it another go. “We didn’t really get to make the movie we wanted to make. We made half the movie we wanted to make. And the release was so compromised by the pandemic… I’d rather just never do it again, just to be honest,” Boone said.

The New Mutants featured some slick sequences, and there were highlights amongst the cast as well, which included Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Unfortunately, the film failed to connect with critics or audiences, as the film currently holds a 36% critics rating and a 55% audience score.

While Boone will likely not be returning to the superhero side of things after New Mutants, the X-Men as a whole will get a new lease on life thanks to their impending introduction into the MCU. Hopefully, we’ll see some of these characters get their chance at big-screen success in the MCU, and it will be interesting to see which versions of these characters make the jump to Marvel’s new era after Secret Wars.

