Ghost Rider’s MCU Future Officially Addressed After Persistent Avengers: Doomsday Rumors

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a truly massive film, both in terms of how many characters are featured in it and the sheer scope of the multiverse premise. So far, Marvel has announced a multitude of characters from its universe will be standing alongside characters from outside the MCU, including the X-Men, though there are rumored to be even more surprises when the film finally hits theaters. One character that’s been rumored for Doomsday is Ghost Rider, and now Ghost Rider himself has addressed his MCU future.

The most recent version of Ghost Rider was played by the talented Gabriel Luna during season 4 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with Luna bringing Robbie Reyes to life throughout the season. Since then, fans haven’t seen Robbie or another version of the character in the MCU, but in a new interview with Josh Wilding (via ComicBook Movie), Luna reveals that not only does he love the character, but he’s keeping the door open for a possible return.

“I’m open to it. As somebody who loved that part and loves that character with all his heart, and somebody who loves that universe and storytelling…I always keep the door open,” Luna said. Luna then revealed how much it means when fans convey how much they love season 4 of the show, especially since there are 7 seasons to choose from.

“It makes me feel very happy just to know that people hold it that closely, and I think Clark [Gregg], Chloe [Bennet], and Ming [-Na Wen] were at New York Comic Con recently, and someone sent me a video of them just talking really sweetly about me up on the stage there,” Luna said. “Basically, naming that fourth season as their favourite, which means a lot, because they had such a beautiful family on that show and delivered seven really wonderful seasons. For them to hold that season as the jewel of their experience really is special.”

Luna then made it clear that he’s interested in bringing the character back to the screen, saying, “Yeah, I love Robbie, I love the Ghost Rider. You know, they have my number.”

Ghost Rider Should Make An Appearance in Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday has already confirmed that a variety of X-Men from the 20th Century Fox era are going to be making appearances in the film. While it’s not expected that many of them will survive the film, we could see a few here and there sneak into the new status quo universe that is expected to form during Secret Wars. If we’re going to bring in X-Men, bringing in all of the various external characters would make sense too, and that means Ghost Rider should be part of the roster.

Whether this means that we see Luna’s Robbie Reyes, Nicholas Cage’s Johnny Blaze, or both remains to be seen, but the supernatural hellscape side of Marvel should be represented in some way, so hopefully we’ll get to see at least one of them woven into the story.

That would also be a perfect way to set things up for the Midnight Sons and Blade, which seem to be natural extensions of the MCU if Marvel Studios can get things working on Blade. Werewolf by Night was well received previously, and Ghost Rider can easily fit into that untapped corner of the universe, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

The Astronaut is now in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026.

