There’s a New Movie Addition on Paramount+ That Fans of Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick Need to Watch

The start of November saw a huge influx of movies hit the Paramount+ streaming lineup, and the new lineup of titles was filled with some all-time classics. There’s one great movie, however, that might have slipped under a lot of radars since it didn’t get a whole lot of attention when it was first released. But it’s actually a key piece of the filmography of director Joseph Kosinski, who made beloved franchise films like Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick.

After helming Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, Kosinski directed the firefighter drama Only the Brave, which hit theaters back in 2017. And despite the fact that it is one of the least known of Kosinski’s features, it is arguably his second-best (behind Maverick). It is also a clear stepping stone towards the making of the hit Top Gun sequel, so it’s something of a must-see for fans of that film.

Only the Brave hit Paramount+ at the start of November should definitely make it onto your watchlist (if it isn’t there already). The film tells the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of firefighters who fought to keep an enormous wildfire away from their town.

This is a technical marvel and easily Kosinski’s most emotionally resonate film. It’s also got a stacked cast that’s sprinkled with stars from the director’s other efforts. Jeff Bridges reunited with Kosinski after making Tron: Legacy together, and the duo of Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly ended up following him to the set of Top Gun: Maverick. The film also stars Josh Brolin, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Ben Hardy, and Andie MacDowell.

New Movies on Paramount+

The Paramount+ lineup has been absolutely loaded with new additions since the month of November began, and Only the Brave is just the tip of the iceberg. The streamer also added films like The Godfather, 21 Jump Street, Chinatown, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and dozens of others.

You can find the full list of Paramount+ November movie additions here, as well as a rundown of some highlights we’ve included below.

