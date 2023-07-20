Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Almost Perfect

New Netflix movie is getting some of the best reviews of the summer.

The movie conversation this weekend it all about Barbie and Oppenheimer, but Netflix also has a major new film set to debut, and it's getting the best reviews of the bunch. The new movie is called They Cloned Tyrone, a conspiracy thriller starring John Boyega. After a week in select theaters, They Cloned Tyrone is making its worldwide Netflix debut on Friday, and it's boasting a near-perfect review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So far, 40 reviews of They Cloned Tyrone have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes. Only one of those reviews has been negative. With 39 good reviews out of 40, They Cloned Tyrone has a 98% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, setting it up as one of the most critically acclaimed films of the entire summer.

ComicBook.com's review of They Cloned Tyrone calls it one of the best and most original Netflix films to-date, as well as a showcase for the talents of John Boyega.

"Boyega delivers a tour-de-force performance as Fontaine, one that will likely be brought up for the rest of his career," reads the review. "He disappears into the character and makes you forget he was the guy in those Star Wars movies. Every moment he's on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. Much of the performance is subtle and understated, but it's never not commanding. Denzel Washington's turn in Training Day comes to mind. Fontaine requires a delicate balance of passive haze and burning rage, and Boyega toes that line with ease. He's clearly a man jaded by years in the studio/IP system, but talented enough to wield those experiences as a weapon in his arsenal rather than let them drag him down."

You can read our full review of They Cloned Tyrone here.

What is They Cloned Tyrone About

The directorial debut from filmmaker Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone follows a trio of unlikely companions as they uncover a dangerous conspiracy in their neighborhood. The film dips its toes into sci-fi territory but is also very much a comedy and a stunning homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s. As Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo uncover more secrets about what's under the surface of the place they call home, the more they realize nothing about their lives is as it seems.

They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris. It features guest starring appearances from David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland. The film is now playing in theaters and will debut on Netflix July 21st.