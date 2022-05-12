This Is Spinal Tap Sequel in the Works With Original Stars

✖

The 1984 classic movie This Is Spinal Tap is officially getting a sequel, as Deadline brings word that Rob Reiner's castle Rock Entertainment is bringing Spinal Tap II to the Cannes Film Market. According to the announcement, Reiner will return to direct the sequel and reprise his part of Marty DiBergi, the "director" within the original mockumentary that helmed the first film. Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest are also set to return as their characters from the fictional rock band, David St. Hubbins, Derek Smalls, and Nigel Tufnel. According to Reiner, the new film will see his character getting a second chance at making a movie on the band, who he says "was upset with the first film."

"The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?" Reiner revealed to the trade. "For so many years, we said, 'nah.' It wasn't until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story." A release date for the movie has already been scheduled, with the sequel set to debut on March 19, 2024 according to the trade (3/19/24 is a Tuesday so it's unclear if this is accurate).

Reiner further revealed new details about the sequel's plot, noting that the band will find themselves under contract for one more concert, something they had signed with former manager Ian Faith (the late Tony Hendra). With Hendra having passed in real life, his character's widow will be the one enforcing the contract on the band, resulting in them having to reform and perform one more time.

"They've played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium, all over the country and in Europe," Reiner added. "They haven't spent any time together recently, and that became the premise. The idea was that Ian Faith, who was their manager, he passed away. In reality, Tony Hendra passed away. Ian's widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert. She was basically going to sue them if they didn't. All these years and a lot of bad blood we'll get into and they're thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert."

