Chris Hemsworth Is the Biggest Thor He's Ever Been According To Body Double

Chris Hemsworth's Thor is back and bigger than ever. Hemsworth is in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder. That means his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, has also returned and is forced to emulate Hemsworth's intense Marvel Studios superhero diet and workout routine. Hanton says he's having trouble keeping up. He told the Australian morning radio show Fitzy and Wippa that Hemsworth has bulked up more than ever before, playing Marvel's God of Thunder. "Everyone is like 'Wow look at the size and him,' and I'm like yeah that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder,'" Hanton said (via The New Zealand Herald).

It isn't easy to stay in such godly shape. "I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training," Hanton says. "He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge, but I'm up for it. Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore, I don't enjoy eating at all, every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full-on."

While Hemsworth and his double may look ripped, Hanton touched the routine's adverse effects. "We're training so much; we are packing on so much size, it's difficult on the body," he says. "I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments. He's all good; look at him, he's a man mountain."

There have been studies and reports suggesting that too much exercise can be as harmful to a body as not enough. Some actors have burned out keeping in shape for a role, such as Gerard Butler, who took a year off from work after going through one of those intense workout and diet routines to stay in shape for 300. Reports also suggest that muscle dysphoria is on the rise as young people are exposed to body standards that aren't truly achievable with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the new Thor, as inspired by a recent run of Thor comics. Taika Waititi returns to direct after helming Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6, 2022.