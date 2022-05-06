Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Teases More MCU Heroes in the Movie

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has quite a lot in store in the coming years, as its "Phase 4" of movies and Disney+ TV shows begin to roll out. On the movie side, one of the most buzzed-about blockbusters has already been Thor: Love and Thunder, both for its impressive ensemble cast and the promise of more cosmic MCU lore. Among the cast of the film will be Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who will be settling into her role as the leader of New Asgard in the film. As Thompson teased in a recent interview with The Playlist, there's a chance that the journey of Love and Thunder could bring Valkyrie face-to-face with some other characters from the wider MCU.

"Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," Thompson revealed. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before."

Fans will surely be delighted by this update, especially given what we already know about the film. It's been confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will factor into the film, particularly with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord making an appearance. Beyond that, it'll be interesting to see what "other pockets of the MCU" Thompson could be referring to, especially for those who want to see Valkyrie interact more with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

Joining Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become The Mighty Thor in the film.

"I'm just looking super forward to seeing a woman wield the hammer," Thompson previously said during an appearance at ACE Comic Con. "Natalie's already getting buff and I'm going to teach her my trick about grunting. Let me text her now about that, actually. [laughs] I'm really looking forward to the next phase, I think it's going to be an exciting one."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on May 6, 2022.