Captain Marvel Producer Teases Marvel is Paying Attention To Carol Valkyrie Relationship

One of the best things to come out of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame is the ship movement revolving around Carol and Valkyrie, something fans have quickly embraced. Fans love the potential pairing, and their days were made when Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson joined in on the fun, sharing art of their characters and remarking how much they love it. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos and Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick about all things Cap, and during the conversation, the Cap Valkyrie ship happened to come up, and it seems fans aren’t the only ones noticing.

“And then, of course, there’s the Brie Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see,” Livanos said. “It’s so charming and so fun to see the actor’s themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking.”

That is quite promising for fans of the ship, which only gained more steam after the two shared the screen together in Avengers: Endgame. While we frankly didn’t get enough of the two onscreen together, it did provide us a glimpse of what that could look like in another film, and fans definitely want to see the two team-up in the future.

Whether they just end up friends or become something more, we definitely want to see more of Captain Marvel and Valkryie, and Livanos seems to indicate Marvel is paying attention, especially when its stars are also embracing it. Who knows, maybe this will actually happen as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves forward.

We’re not quite sure when the next chance to see these characters will occur. Right now there’s no Thor sequel confirmed, though Valkyrie could easily turn up in another Marvel character’s film or in a solo film in Phase 4 and beyond. As for Captain Marvel, a sequel is a no-brainer, but we aren’t sure when that will hit and when the film will take place, as the first film took place in the past.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.