Natalie Portman’s Thor Scores Thunderous Reception in Love and Thunder Trailer

Marvel fans judge Jane Foster worthy to wield the hammer of Thor in the teaser trailer for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The first footage released Monday reveals Jane’s (Natalie Portman) return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her time travel cameo in Avengers: Endgame, this time wielding the magical hammer Mjolnir — and harnessing the power of her Asgardian ex-boyfriend Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). The couple broke things off before the events of Thor: Ragnarok in a “mutual dumping,” claims the mighty hurt Thor, who is on a quest for inner peace with the Guardians of the Galaxy when he reunites with Jane in Love and Thunder.

As the mighty Thor, Jane joins forces with Thor, Korg (Taika Waititi), and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) on a cosmic adventure to stop the galactic killer Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a vengeful being seeking the extinction of the gods from across the Nine Realms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Portman, who starred in 2011’s Thor and its 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World before taking a hiatus from the MCU that ended with Endgame, previously hinted the Thor-quel is inspired by Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor storyline. In that story, a cancer-stricken Jane was deemed worthy to possess the power of Thor when the Asgardian Avenger becomes the unworthy “Odinson.”

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited,” Portman told Fatherly of Jane Foster’s superhero transformation. “I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is … it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

Below, see the reactions to Portman’s electrifying entrance in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Directed by Taika Waititi and co-starring Jeff Goldblum, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, the Marvel movie opens in theaters July 8.

From @shrutiraoart

From Taika handing over the Mjolnir to Natalie Portman announcing her return to the MCU as The Mighty Thor duing SDCC back in 2019, to now Natalie's Jane Foster all suited up as The Mighty Thor (FINALLY!) in #ThorLoveAndThunder in 2022 🥺



IM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/sAxTxleZ2g — ✨SR (taylor’s version) 🪩 (@AlwaysInRepEra) April 18, 2022

From @ronchronchronch

If it pleases the court…..Jane Foster’s arms pic.twitter.com/BXrw0DSFqG — kayleigh hearn (@ronchronchronch) April 18, 2022

From @wondermeg_

Glad to see Jane Foster back, and as The Mighty Thor. Costume looks incredible, and those arms! 💪⚡️ pic.twitter.com/355wwio8iq — meg. 👻 (@wondermeg_) April 18, 2022

From @houseofphoton

JANE FOSTER AS MIGHTY THOR IS COMING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sneKA4vYkc — maleficent (@houseofphoton) April 18, 2022

From @wandaslizzie

JANE FOSTER AS THOR IS FINALLY HERE !!! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/2yLWSuVOf2 — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 18, 2022

From @dorksofprey

JANE FOSTER MIGHTY THOR LOOKS AMAZING I'M SHAKING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/20OPtrgWXl — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) April 18, 2022

From @svmberg