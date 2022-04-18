Thor: Love and Thunder Official Synopsis Reveals New Story Details Not In Trailer

Thor Love and Thunder‘s first trailer is now out, but Marvel Studios has also dropped a new story synopsis for the film, which explains some larger story details that aren’t yet revealed in this initial teaser. Short version: the official synopsis for Thor 4 explains how Chris Hemsworths’ Thor is on an existential quest for new meaning in his life following Thanos’ defeat in Avengers: Endgame. However, what the first trailer doesn’t tell us is the threat that’s looming out there in the universe: Christian Bale new Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, Gorr The God Butcher!

Read Marvel’s official synopsis for Thor Love and Thunder:

A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

Taika Waititi is once again going with a four-person odd-coupling lineup for Thor 4; a mirror of when Thor, Valkyrie, Hulk and Loki formed a squad in the final act of Thor: Ragnarok. However, given Thor and Jane’s history, plus Valkyrie’s wide berth for romantic partners, there could be a lot more fun innuendo in this group than we got from the last one…

This first Thor Love and Thunder trailer gave us a fleeting first look at Natalie Portman in her “Mighty Thor” guise – and Portman certainly looked impressive wearing the armor and wielding Mjolnir! Chris Hemsworth similarly looked more impressive than expected in both his “Ravager Thor” suit worn while hanging and adventuring with the Guardians of the Galaxy – as well as the new blue-and-gold armor Thor will don when it’s time to get back to the business of superheroing.

All of these character designs have of course been first revealed in Thor 4 merchandise – namely toys and artwork associated with the film. Christian Bale’s Gorr has been the most highly-divisive design choice in the film (so far), but the footage in the first Thor trailer makes it seem like we can hold out hope the official onscreen look will be great.

