Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Teases How Jane Foster Becomes the Mighty Thor

Whosoever holds this hammer, if she be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will wield Mjolnir and the power of the mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Studios sequel marking Portman’s thunderous superhero debut​. After being obliterated by Goddess of Death Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok, the original hammer​ once wielded by Asgardian Avenger Thor (Chris Hemsworth) “mysteriously” thunders back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Jane of Midgard proves worthy of its might in new merchandise from the Thor-quel.

Reads the back of a Marvel Legends action figure box surfaced on social media, “Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she mysteriously comes to possess the hammer Mjolnir… and the power of the Mighty Thor!”

A full version of Mighty Thor’s promo art with a new character description:



Portman, who first starred opposite Hemsworth in 2011’s Thor before returning in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, previously confirmed the Taika Waititi-directed Thor 4 draws inspiration from Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor story from the Marvel Comics.

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited,” Portman previously told Yahoo! of her superhero transformation. “I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is … it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

The Goddess of Thunder wields the reforged Mjolnir in recently surfaced merchandise from the MCU sequel rumored to release its first trailer this week.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie of New Asgard, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy in cameo roles, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.