Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Shows a Bald God of Thunder

Along with being known as the God of Thunder, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is most recognized for his luscious gold locks. Halfway through Thor: Ragnarok, the Asgardian was forced to get a haircut before taking part in The Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) gladiator battles. Though the final product still left him with a little hair, one new piece of concept art that surfaced over the past week showed the Avenger with next to no hair. In fact, fans of the character might even consider the character bald compared to his previous hairdos.

The artwork comes from Marvel Studios visual development head Andy Park, who shared a whole group of concept art pieces featuring the character throughout the weekend. "And here's the other extreme end of the spectrum!" Park said on Instagram after sharing images of a potential Old Man Thor. "This is a haircut I did during preproduction of Thor: Ragnarok if @therealstanlee went even crazier with those knarly [sic] blades of his."

Hemsworth is still set to play the character at least one more time in Thor: Love and Thunder, the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Taika Waititi. Though the actor was prepared to hang it up after two rough outings in the first two Thor features, Hemsworth once told Jimmy Fallon that Waititi and Thor: Ragnarok renewed his passion for the character.

"Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and he said, ‘So am I,’” Hemsworth mentioned jokingly. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised. It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it."

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

