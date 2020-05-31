New Thor Ragnarok Concept Art Shows Off Hero's Wildly Different Look

✖

New Thor: Ragnarok concept art shows off a wildly different look for the God of Thunder. Andy Park is the director of visual development for Marvel and he shared these wonderful renderings of what could have been. From a look that has the star rocking longer hair at the beginning of the film, to a more orderly take on his close-cut in Sakaar. Either one of these looks would have changed how Thor was perceived for a while. A lot has been made of how Ragnarok ended up refining Chris Hemsworth’s character for the better. The visual design played a big role in that perception as well.

Park wrote, “Quarantined Thor? Old Man Thor? No, this is actually the most extreme concept version I came up with on how scruffy our Lord of Thunder could look like in Thor: Ragnarok. @taikawaititi wanted a different & road-worn looking Thor that hasn’t groomed himself in some time. I knew it was too far but that’s what you gotta do in concept art- give the director & producers the range of options so they could feel confident in the direction they choose. Sometimes they surprise you & pick the one you thought was “too far.” Thank God they didn’t pick this one.”

The Thor star actually talked to Jimmy Fallon about how Taika Waititi helped him take a new shine to the role.

"Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and he said, ‘So am I,’” Hemsworth mentioned jokingly. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised. It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it."

