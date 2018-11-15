‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art of Stan Lee’s Alien Barber Surfaces

It has been a heartbreaking week for the wide world of Marvel, who lost its figurehead and most important visionary, Stan Lee, on November 12th. Everyone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe superstars to con-going fans have been sharing their memories and appreciation of Lee, which has been a sliver lining in the wake of this sad news.

There has been an outpour of images and stories about Lee and his work on social media, which now includes some concept art of the legend’s Thor: Ragnarok cameo.

Andy Park, comic book artist, illustrator, and concept artist, posted an image of Stan Lee’s alien barber character to Instagram with a heartwarming caption.

Crediting Jackson Sze for the design, Park calls Lee’s look “amazing” and states it “might be my favorite film cameo he’s done”.

Lee made appearances in nearly every Marvel film and even ventured into comedies with a Mallrats cameo in 1995 and a The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement cameo in 2004, but his Ragnarok appearance was especially fun. Lee had the privilege of being the person who got to remove Thor of his luscious, signature locks.

“I wish everyone could see all the outtakes he did for this,” Park writes. “I remember watching them and laughing out loud. He was so funny playing this part of Sakaar’s shakey-hand barber.”

Indeed, Stan Lee was hilarious in this and all of his cameos, which thankfully have not come to an end just yet. We know for sure that he’s already filmed his Avengers 4 cameo as well as one for Captain Marvel.

Stan Lee will be gravely missed, but as Park so eloquently wrote, “what a life, what a legend”.

Watch Stan Lee’s Thor: Ragnarok cameo here.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming MCU films, which include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.