Thunderbolts: Julia-Louis Dreyfus Shares Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes “Footage” of Marvel Movie

We’re less than a year away from the debut of Thunderbolts*, a star-studded ensemble film filled with recognizable names from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a character whose machinations have personally impacted many of the team’s antiheroes. In a recent post on her social media, Dreyfus shared a behind-the-scenes look at Thunderbolts* desert set, joking that Marvel Studios really flew that cast and crew to Mars to bring its ambitious story to life.

“I am on the set of Thunderbolts* and I can’t show you too much,” Dreyfus says in the video. “Although, this is one of my looks. I can tell you a little bit, which is — this particular movie, Marvel really couldn’t afford green screen, so what happened was, they flew us all to Mars. Look at this. Check it out. Yeah, it’s Mars. Can you believe what I’m saying. Anyway, here we are. It’s incredible. Everyone’s working really hard. You can hear that I’m having trouble breathing, because obviously, there’s less oxygen. And I’m going to make this quick, because we might be running out, but I’m super psyched for this movie to come out, and for you to see it. I will admit, I’m not looking forward to the ride home, because it’s going to be like 300 days, but it’s worth it to be a part of a Marvel project. So anyway, I don’t have much oxygen left, so I just wanted to say hi and go Thunderbolts!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Marvel’s Thunderbolts* About?

Thunderbolts* is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, and Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster. New cast members will include Lewis Pullman as Bob, and Geraldine Viswanathan in a mystery role.

“Our characters are going to interact with something that we don’t really understand, and it fundamentally changes the course of the way things expand,” Harbour told ComicBook in a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con. “That’s all I’m saying. Oh my God, I’m getting calls tomorrow.”

Thunderbolts* will be released exclusively in theaters on May 2, 2025.