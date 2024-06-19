Thunderbolts*: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Confirms the Marvel Film Has Wrapped Filming

Julia Louis-Dreyfus confirms that Thunderbolts* has wrapped filming. Marvel fans will soon meet a new super-team that's less Avengers and more Suicide Squad next year. Instead of iconic heroes such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, or Hulk, Thunderbolts* features a team comprised primarily of super-soldiers. The character bringing the Thunderbolts together is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She's popped up in various Marvel projects over the years, but she should have a bigger role in Thunderbolts* as their version of Nick Fury. While we wait for Thunderbolts*' 2025 release, we have word that filming is now complete.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Julia Louis-Dreyfus stated that Marvel wrapped Thunderbolts* "last week, where I was shooting that for quite a while." She also spoke about meeting Marvel executives Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito, who were big Seinfeld and Veep fans. While talking about those shows, the topic of Louis-Dreyfus joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe came up. She added that what she likes the most about Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is she's mysterious, you don't know if she's good or bad, and how she's a puppet master who is dropped into projects here and there, with Thunderbolts* being her biggest role yet.

Who stars in Thunderbolts*?

Thunderbolts* features an ensemble of returning MCU stars, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Producer Kevin Feige confirmed the official title as Thunderbolts* — complete with an asterisk — at CinemaCon this year. "We won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out," Feige said of the title change.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is slated to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2025.