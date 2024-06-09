Marvel's Thunderbolts: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Production Update

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is currently in production and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is set to feature many returning characters, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The Seinfeld and Veep alum first played the character in The Falcon and the Winter Solider before popping up in the post-credit scene of Black Widow and appearing again in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Louis-Dreyfus confirmed her role in Thunderbolts* last year, and she just revealed she has wrapped production on the project.

"Yes," Louis-Dreyfus confirmed when asked by Variety if he had finished production on Thunderbolts*. "I don't know if you're familiar with the Marvel Universe, but when you join it, you sign your life away in an NDA. So, if I say anything to you right now, I will be executed by the universe," she joked when asked if she has any stunts in the film.

"I actually can, I'm going to be in Thunderbolts," Louis-Dreyfus said last year on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. "Yeah, good guys are doing bad or bad guys are doing good," she explained before refuting the notion that her character is a strictly "bad guy." "I think she straddles the line between good and bad. I think it's a bit of both. I think it's a little bit unclear. It's really unclear to me."

Who Stars in Thunderbolts*?

Thunderbolts* features an ensemble of returning MCU stars, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Producer Kevin Feige confirmed the official title as Thunderbolts* — complete with an asterisk — at CinemaCon this year. "We won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out," Feige said of the title change.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (nèe The Kang Dynasty, May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse.