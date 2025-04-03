Thunderbolts* Stars Make Fun of Avengers: Doomsday Chair Event (And Announce Tickets on Sale)

Marvel stars Sebastian Stan and David Harbour poke fun at the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement event as they reveal when Thunderbolts* tickets go on sale. In a video posted on the official Marvel Studios X account, Stan says that the two have exciting news to share with fans. Harbour notes that people should sit down before they say what it is and requests some chairs be brought out. In a perfect deadpan delivery, Stan cracks, “They took all the chairs,” before a graphic reveals that tickets for Thunderbolts* will officially go on sale on Monday, April 7th.

Stan’s quip seems like an obvious reference to Marvel’s special Avengers: Doomsday livestream that took place in late March. During the event, which ran for over five hours, the studio slowly confirmed 27 actors who will appear in the film by showing a series of chairs with the actors’ names printed on the back. Check out Stan and Harbour’s Thunderbolts* video in the space below:

Grab your seats before they're gone 🪑



Tickets for Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* on sale Monday! See it only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/QHxPoXqXQf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 3, 2025

The final film of the MCU’s Phase Five, Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd. It serves as a very significant chapter of the Multiverse Saga, as most of the movie’s main players, including Stan, Harbour, Florence Pugh, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and Wyatt Russell, are set to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday. In the wake of the cast reveal livestream, some fans remarked that Marvel essentially spoiled Thunderbolts* by confirming which characters survive their mission.

News of Thunderbolts* ticket sales comes on the heels of the film’s run time being revealed. A landing page on Regal’s website confirmed Thunderbolts* is 126 minutes long. As fans await the opportunity to purchase tickets, Marvel has revved the marketing campaign into high gear, showing off tie-in merchandise and unveiling trailers hinting at Sentry’s immense power.

Marvel making a big deal about Thunderbolts* tickets going on sale soon is par for the course when it comes to promoting a blockbuster, but this film is taking on a greater sense of importance. Not only is Thunderbolts* kicking off the summer movie season, it’s also arriving at a time when the MCU could use a jolt at the box office. Captain America: Brave New World underwhelmed during its theatrical run earlier this year, so Marvel needs Thunderbolts* to be a hit. As evidenced by the Doomsday cast reveal, the studio has a lot riding on this film, and it’ll be important for audiences to get onboard with the characters and their group dynamic.

Fortunately, Thunderbolts* is shaping up to be something special for Marvel. Much of the marketing campaign has felt like a breath of fresh air, as Marvel has fun designing posters in the style of a Wheaties box and mocking A24’s distinct style for trailers. This ticket announcement video is in the same mold, tapping into the movie’s sense of humor that should energize audiences. The buzz surrounding this one seems palpable, which will hopefully translate into strong ticket sales when they become available in just a handful of days.