Marvel Reveals Best Look Yet at Sentry’s Costume in Thunderbolts*

Marvel fans who can’t wait to see Sentry in Thunderbolts* can now get a great look at the character’s costume thanks to official merchandise. Today, the official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel held a special livestream event to showcase additions to the company’s line of Marvel Legends figures. Unsurprisingly, Hasbro has a handful of Thunderbolts* figures coming through the pipeline to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the movie’s release. One of the figures is for Sentry, who can be seen donning his blue and yellow costume from the film. The Sentry figure comes with changeable hands for different poses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other Marvel Legends figures inspired by Thunderbolts* include Yelena, Red Guardian, and John Walker. The figures come in two two-packs (Yelena and Red Guardian; John Walker and Sentry) and will be available for pre-order in the spring. Check out renders of the Sentry figure in the space below:

Marvel Legends Thunderbolts Sentry pic.twitter.com/YePHqhLGS5 — preternia (@preterniadotcom) April 1, 2025

This isn’t the first time Thunderbolts* merchandise has given fans a look at Sentry’s costume. In March, the character was included in the first wave of Thunderbolts* Funko Pop! figures, although that was clearly a more stylized depiction of the character given the nature of Funko’s signature design.

Thunderbolts* trailers are still hiding Sentry’s full live-action look, but the character has become a key part of the marketing campaign. A recent promo for the film established that Sentry is more powerful than all of the Avengers, illustrating that he is a significant threat for the titular team. Sentry is set to be a meaningful part of the MCU moving forward, as actor Lewis Pullman will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday next year.

The Marvel Legends figure is obviously a more photorealistic depiction than that earlier Funko Pop! but it reiterates what fans know about Sentry’s Thunderbolts* costume. Marvel Studios has given the character a comics-accurate suit. While there are some subtle differences between the page and screen, the movie version looks to be a faithful adaptation of Sentry’s costume. It’s interesting that Hasbro is packaging the figure with the latest John Walker figure. Perhaps this is a hint those two characters will be connected somehow in Thunderbolts*. Maybe there’s a standout set piece where Walker fights Sentry one on one. The figure pairing could ultimately mean nothing, but Yelena is tied to Red Guardian, so there’s enough here to fuel some fan theories.

With a month to go until the film’s release, it’ll be fascinating to see if Sentry is ever fully revealed in Thunderbolts* footage during the homestretch of the marketing campaign. Considering Marvel’s secretive nature, it seems odd that the studio is hiding Sentry in trailers while multiple pieces of merchandise showcase the character’s full look. This was an official reveal conducted by one of Marvel’s licensing partners, which would not have happened without Marvel’s approval. There isn’t necessarily a need to place Sentry front and center in a future trailer or TV spot since Thunderbolts* features plenty of fun interactions with established Marvel characters to draw fans in, but the promotional team could be planning something over the next few weeks.