The New Thunderbolts Poster Is Perfect (And a First for Marvel)

Thunderbolts* channels the breakfast of champions in a fittingly new poster for the Marvel Studios flick. If you’re not picking up on this reference, you may have missed the Thunderbolts* trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl. The Big Game Spot made sure to get the point across that the Thunderbolts aren’t heroes, while also referencing the Wheaties cereal brand. Wheaties is known for its slogan “The Breakfast of Champions” and putting recent sports champions on the front of its boxes. But instead of Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles, the Thunderbolts are your Wheaties cover stars.

Marvel Studios released a new poster for Thunderbolts* shortly after the Super Bowl Big Game Spot trailer, and it puts out Thunderbolts stars on the Wheaties box with the caption, “The Breakfast of C̶h̶a̶m̶p̶i̶o̶n̶s̶ Thunderbolts*” The top of the poster has the phrase, “Everyone Deserves a Second Shot” with the bottom listing out the Thunderbolts* cast as ingredients: Yelena (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Bob (Lewis Pullman). There’s also a short blurb about the Thunderbolts* Wheaties cereal “Now With More Bucky!”

Thunderbolts* Wheaties poster is a first for Marvel

This is the first time we can recall Marvel Studios doing a poster like this for one of its properties. Thunderbolts* is an unconventional project since they are clearly not the Avengers, yet they’re Earth’s last hope against a threat that fans got to see for the first time in the Thunderbolts* Super Bowl trailer. While he’s not named, all reports point to Lewis Pullman portraying Sentry in Thunderbolts*. He can be seen at various points in the trailer hovering in the air and also tossing Red Guardian through a window at the top of the former Avengers Tower.

Thunderbolts* shares more in common with the Guardians of the Galaxy than the Avengers. The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie introduced relatively unknown characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and presented them as outlaws. While we’ve met the Thunderbolts* cast in previous Marvel TV shows and movies, they’ve never been portrayed as genuine heroes, save for Winter Soldier. But even he has a history as an agent of Hydra. Ghost and Taskmaster were the villains in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Widow, respectively.

Sebastian Stan recently compared the dysfunctional superhero ensemble to John Hughes’ beloved teen drama The Breakfast Club. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet, Stan elaborated on what makes Thunderbolts* stand apart from other Marvel team-ups. “I think this movie is very singular and will stand on its own,” Stan explained. “I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can kind of compare us to, it’s its own thing. I like The Breakfast Club, that’s the best way of describing it. A pair of misfits that hopefully don’t kill each other.”

Like The Breakfast Club‘s detention-bound teenagers, the MCU’s new superteam brings together a group of outcasts forced to work together despite their differences. Much like Hughes’ memorable teens, the Thunderbolts must overcome their initial animosity to work together.

Thunderbolts* opens in theaters on May 2nd.