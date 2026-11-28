Avengers: Doomsday actor David Harbour explained that the New Avengers bring something very different and dysfunctional to the new movie. The new movie will feature two Avengers teams battling over who deserves to be considered the Avengers, with Sam Wilson’s government-backed team fighting to hold the name while the former Thunderbolts are using the name with a “Z” after Valentina Allegra de Fontaine introduced them as the New Avengers at the end of the Thunderbolts* movie. Harbour’s comments are perfect considering what happened in Thunderbolts*.

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Harbour was speaking in an Entertainment Weekly interview with the entire cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and he said, “We’re there to bring our neuroses and our problems and our depression right to Captain America or Ant-Man.”

The New Avengers Are Popular Because of Their Neuroses

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While it wasn’t a huge box-office success compared to other MCU movies, Thunderbolts* remains one of the best movies Marvel released after Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Jake Schreier, who has also signed on to direct the upcoming X-Men movie for the MCU, Thunderbolts* took some of the most broken and emotionally devastated heroes in Marvel, and it ended up as the formation of a found family. This was all highlighted by Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, the character who Kevin Feige has said is the character anchoring Avengers: Doomsday.

Looking at Sam Wilson’s team, that Avengers lineup looks like a well-oiled team, even though we have never seen them working together before. Shang-Chi hasn’t been seen since his solo movie, although there was a mid-credits scene where he was speaking with Wong, Carol Danvers, and Bruce Banner, showing that he has experience with some MCU heavyweights. The other members are Joaquin Torres’ Falcon, who worked with Sam and Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Ant-Man, who was there to fight with the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame. While we haven’t seen them fighting together, they are all proven heroes.

However, the New Avengers are the most dysfunctional team in the MCU, and that is what makes them even more entertaining. Honestly, Sam’s team is boring, even with Ant-Man’s comedy, while the former Thunderbolts are so quirky that they should steal every scene they are in. Yelena Belova is someone who can connect the New Avengers to the rest of the MCU thanks to her relationship with Natasha Romanoff, and Bucky is as close to Sam as he is to anyone in the world other than Steve Rogers. Add in Ghost, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Sentry, and there is a lot about this team that should play into the new movie.

While Yelena Belova might be the anchor and Bucky is the team veteran, the New Avengers member to watch out for here is Sentry. Right now, Bob only wants to be a background character because he is scared he might lose control as the Void again. That is likely what will happen. In the comics, Doctor Doom used the Molecule Man to help him create Battleworld, and it could be interesting to see what happens if Doom convinces Sentry to switch sides for the greater good.

What are your thoughts on the two Avengers teams appearing in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know what you want to see from the former Thunderbolts in the comments below.