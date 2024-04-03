Till All Are One: Transformers Event Is Coming To Theaters With Original Voice Actors (Exclusive)

Hasbro has special treat in store for longtime Transformers fans as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, and the details are debuting right here at ComicBook.com! It all starts with the the news that you will soon be able to go to the theater to watch a screening of episodes from the original 1984 Transformers animated series. To make things even more interesting, an exclusive table read will be included alongside the pilot episode that features original voice actors like Peter Cullen (original voice of Optimus Prime) and Frank Welker (original voice of Megatron) revisiting their characters. If you want to make it happen, here's what you need to know.

The Transformers theatrical event will feature limited screenings of episodes from the classic 1984 animated series The Transformers in select cinemas across the US, UK and Mexico, along with select territories in Europe, Latin America and Asia starting on Wednesday, May 15. The behind-the-scenes table read will appear on a split screen for the pilot episode, More Than Meets the Eye, Part 1, followed by a traditional screening of the next three episodes of the series. Fans will also get a sneak peek at the new season of the animated series Transformers: Earthspark as part of the event. Tickets for the TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary Event will go on sale at Transformers40thCinemaEvent.com on April 10. You can take a look a the official event poster below.

While you wait for ticket sales to open up, you can get hyped with Hasbro's Wondercon 2024 figure releases which includes Transformers: The Movie Swoop, Bumblebee concept art Sunstreaker, War for Cybertron Sideswipe, and Bumbelbee Shockwave. Pre-orders go live on April 4th. You might also want to get your pre-order in for the upcoming vinyl release Hasbro Presents: Transformers: Music from the Original Animated Series, which features 42 tracks and cover art by artist Matt Ferguson. You can reserve a copy here on Amazon now.

"For decades, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, comic books, innovative toys, live experiences and digital media, elevating the TRANSFORMERS brand to a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. To celebrate 40 years, we're bringing fans back to where it all started," said Alyse D'Antuono, Vice President, Global Franchise Strategy & Management, Action Brands at Hasbro. "THE TRANSFORMERS animated series captured the imagination of fans of all ages when it premiered in 1984, introducing a timeless battle between good and evil fueled by action and adventure. Ask any longtime fan, and they can probably tell you where they were when they first heard Optimus Prime's iconic phrase 'Autobots, roll out' or what it felt like when they first converted a bot character into its alt mode. With exclusive content featuring the series' original voice actors, this theatrical event is truly for our fans and invites audiences to experience the fun that started it all."