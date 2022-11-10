Transformers: EarthSpark Producers Reveal What Sets Their Paramount+ Show Apart From The Franchise (Exclusive)

The autobots are transforming and rolling out onto Paramount+. The latest iteration of Optimus Prime and company comes in the form of Transformers: EarthSpark, an animated adventure that brings both an old and new generation of Transformers to the streaming screen. Unlike recent live-action adaptations, this series utilizes its A-List Transformers in more of a legacy role, as lesser-known characters like Elita-One are brought to the forefront. Beyond that, the series introduces two brand new Terran bots in the form of Twitch and Thrash, a duo created specifically for EarthSpark.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Transformers: EarthSpark producer Dale Malinowski noted that this blend of generations is what helps this series stand out amongst the expansive franchise.

"What sets Transformers EarthSpark apart is this cast of characters that we're introducing to the audience. We have, of course, our beloved legacy bots like Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Elita-One, Megatron, all those lovely characters," Malinowski said. "But we're introducing a whole new group and a new unit and a family in the Maltos, who are human, and the brand new Terranbots that are born here on Earth, Twitch and Thrash, and exploring what it means to be a family. Themes of acceptance and celebrating what makes you different, and not allowing what you are to define who you are."

Producer Ant Ward added that beyond the characters, EarthSpark's setting helps it create its own identity.

"We're telling a story that's taking place after the almost eternal conflict of the Autobot and Decepticon War," Ward added. "What is it to be a Cybertronian living on Earth, either Legacy or Terran, where there isn't that driving conflict in your every day?"

Even with all these unique elements, EarthSpark remains true to the Transformers franchise with who it features at its core.

"[Optimus] has a big responsibility now on Earth," Ward said. "Working with his human allies and the rest of the Autobots in finding and scouting out maybe some rogue elements. The war might be over as far as he's concerned, but they're definitely going to be elements who don't think it necessarily is."

"Bumblebee was the absolute perfect character to bridge the gap between the legacy characters and the new generation of Terranbots and the Maltos for our storytelling," Malinowski added. "That character is traditionally treated on the younger side of the Autobots, a little more kid-like, a little more relatable to the younger audiences watching whatever story he's in the middle of."

Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and dozens of other famed autobots can be seen in Transformers: EarthSpark when it begins streaming on Paramount+ this Friday, November 11th.