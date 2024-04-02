Transformers Wondercon 2024 Hasbro Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is opening up pre-orders for several of their Wondercon 2024 Transformers reveals, and we have all of the details you need right here. The collection includes Transformers: The Movie Swoop, Bumblebee concept art Sunstreaker, War for Cybertron Sideswipe, and Bumbelbee Shockwave, and pre-orders will be available via the links below starting on April 4th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Product links will be updated after the launch.

Note that Hasbro will be launching additional Wondercon 2024 products throughout the week. Look for the Marvel Legends lineup to drop on April 2nd, the Star Wars lineup on April 3rd, and G.I. Joe Classified on April 4th. All of these releases will be available at the same 1pm ET time slot on their respective launch days. While you're at it, make sure to check out the recently released / re-released Transformers TMNT Party Wagon and Ghostbusters Ecto-1 crossover figures.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE TRANSFORMERS: BUMBLEBEE 111 CONCEPT ART SUNSTREAKER / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Deluxe Class Concept Art Sunstreaker action figure! Inspired by the concept art from the TRANSFORMERS: BUMBLEBEE film, this 4.5-inch action figure features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian sports car mode in 19 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes and articulated heads, arms and legs for action poses. Pose the Concept Art Sunstreaker toy with the removable backdrop display and recreate the Cybertron Falls scene."

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON 07 SIDESWIPE / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action from the TRANSFORMERS video games into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Deluxe Class 07 Gamer Edition Sideswipe action figure! Inspired by the TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON video game, this 4.5-inch action figure features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian sports car mode in 24 steps. Comes with a blaster accessory that is swappable with the action figure's arm to become a cannon attachment (accessory can be attached in both modes). Pose the Sideswipe toy with the removable backdrop display and recreate the Save Zeta Prime scene."

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER TRANSFORMERS: BUMBLEBEE 110 SHOCKWAVE / $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Voyager Class Shockwave action figure! Inspired by TRANSFORMERS: BUMBLEBEE film, this 6.5-inch action figure features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian tank mode in 22 steps. Includes a 2-piece cannon accessory that combines together and attaches in both modes. Pose the Shockwave toy with the removable backdrop display and recreate the Cybertron Falls scene."

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES LEADER THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 86 – 26 DINOBOT SWOOP / $54.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Swoop action figure! Inspired by THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE film, this 8.5-inch action figure features classic conversion between robot and Pteranodon mode in 21 steps. Comes with 2 blasters and 2 sword accessories that can attach in both modes. Pose the Dinobot Swoop toy with the removable backdrop display and recreate the Battle of Autobot City scene."