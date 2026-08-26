Tim Curry Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Actor, “Too Many Iconic Roles to Count”

Less than a day after fans were stunned by the death of Dolly Parton, news broke today that Tim Curry has also passed away. The iconic film, TV, and stage actor had decades of characters to his name, with a range of genres and distinct performances that made him iconic even in the years before his death. From Dr Frank-N-Furter in the ultimate cult movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Pennywise the Clown in Stephen King’s IT, Wadsworth the butler in Clue, and even Nigel Thornberry on Nickelodeon, there are almost too many roles to choose from across his illustrious career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the distinct number of characters he’s played over his almost sixty years of working in show business, fans were quick to pay tribute to Curry’s career by not only mourning his loss but also quickly making note of the ways he inspired and entertained them. From terrifying kids as Pennywise in IT or the Lord of Darkness in Legend, to delighting fans with his comedic sensibilities in countless other characters, his versatility gave him an enviable roster, and one that fans have been quick to celebrate.

Tim Curry Fans Pay Tribute to the Beloved Actor

A common thread found among the many tributes to Curry is the number of fans who praised him for being a trailblazer and how his eccentric roster of characters was able to influence people into understanding themselves even more. Among the many posts of appreciation for him came major acknowledgments of his influence, with fans saying “He is why I’m a horror fan,” calling his career “a shining light” amid a dark childhood, and proclaiming him “Literally One of the Foundational Artists of the Medium for Me.”

“Tim Curry is one of the best examples of an actor who really could be just as good as a voice actor too,” one fan wrote on X. “His Nigel Thornberry is such a key part of my childhood. From FernGully to Barbie Nutcracker to Scooby-Doo, Tim could transform his voice into anything.”

honestly feels hard to put into words. tim curry is such a special kind of talent. i felt mesmerized the first time i saw him in rocky horror and then clue. the laughter i had from home alone 2… the fear from it. there was never anyone like him and there never will be 🖤 https://t.co/BgSrDbspQl — kenzie xcx 🦋 (@kenzie__xcx) August 26, 2026

“To say I’m devastated would be an understatement,” another fan wrote. “Curry was the best part of any show, film or game he appeared in, a generational talent.

obviously too many iconic roles to count, but this is a personal fav and he was able to elevate a tired rehash of a sequel to make it something special. this is one of my favorite movie transitions of all time https://t.co/SZtIqQ6lzU pic.twitter.com/1uEoioD3Hr — wyatt dunkin (@WyattDuncan) August 26, 2026

Michael McKean, who co-starred with Curry in Clue, also wrote a post about his passing to pay tribute to him, writing online: “My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend.”

Even The Muppets released a statement on the passing of Curry, paying tribute to his character in the 1996 hit film, Muppet Treasure Island. They wrote: “Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry. As a performer, he was unparalleled – witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim.”