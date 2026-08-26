Tim Curry, Iconic Actor From Rocky Horror and IT, Dies at 80

Tim Curry, the iconic performer best known for decades’ worth of distinct characters on screen and the stage, has passed away. According to a report from TMZ, Curry died Tuesday night at his home in Los Angeles. No official cause of death was confirmed, but the site reports Curry had been “plagued with serious health issues” for years. Fans may recall that the actor suffered a stroke in 2012, and though it resulted in him needing to use a wheelchair, he continued to make appearances at fan events and special occasions. Curry was 80.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Born in Grappenhall, Cheshire, England, Curry’s family moved around extensively in his childhood, but his talents as a singer and a performer were clear. After graduating with a degree in English and Drama in 1968, it didn’t take long for him to land a major role, earning a part in the original London cast of the musical Hair. Not only did this job mark his first major performance, but it’s the place where he met Richard O’Brien, who would go on to write The Rocky Horror Show and give Curry the part of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

The popularity of the stage show and Curry’s dynamic performance as its sinister mad scientist in particular led Rocky Horror to become a cult hit as a live show, playing the part across the world as the show opened in additional cities. That success, of course, gave way to the feature film version, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which marked Curry’s feature film debut. Though initially ignored by mainstream critics, like the stage show, The Rocky Horror Picture Show quickly developed a cult following. Even 51 years later, the film remains in limited release, largely playing to crowds that act along with it.

“Originally, I played Frankenfurter as though he was German. It was Dr. Frankenfurter. And everything was very interesting and stupid,” Curry told NPR back in 2005. “Then one day, I heard a woman on a bus saying, ‘Do you have a house in town or a house in the country?’ And I thought, yes, he should sound like the Queen. But that’s how it happened.”

After the film, Curry would continue to act on stage and the big screen, making a major name for himself in the 1980s with roles like Rooster Hannigan in the live-action Annie from 1982, and in 1985 playing both Wadsworth the butler in Clue and the Lord of Darkness in Legend. His terrifying turn in that film gave way to perhaps his other most iconic character after Dr Frank-N-Furter, Pennywise the Clown in the TV mini-series adaptation of IT.

In the 1990 adaptation, Curry’s take on the Stephen King villain is almost certainly one of the reasons why the character and story endured for so long. With Pennywise, Curry was not only able to tap into the joyful nature of clowns that made it such an appealing disguise for the monster, but also the sinister side.

“I certainly didn’t delight in my reflection,” Curry wrote about playing Pennywise in his 2025 memoir, Vagabond. “In any case, the thought of embodying this killer clown made me feel simultaneously uncomfortable and like I would be pushing myself to take it on. So, with much uncertainty, the type of which confirmed I was still attempting to embrace my contradictions, I replied: ‘Yes, I’m interested.’ “

In the years that followed, Curry would not only continue to play sinister villains (albeit ones with less murderous intentions than Pennywise), but also fan-favorite characters in the likes of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Muppet Treasure Island.

Curry also became an adored voice actor in addition to his many appearances in front of the camera, such as voicing Nigel Thornberry for the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series, The Wild Thornberrys, but the number of beloved ’90s shows he lent his voice to is an exhaustive list of favorites from the era, including Tiny Toon Adventures, Darkwing Duck, The Pirates of Dark Water, Gargoyles, Freakazoid!, Johnny Bravo, and more. He would continue to voice animated characters well into the 2000s as well, including taking on the role of Palpatine in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Even gamers have heard Curry perform over the years, as the actor voiced characters in cult hits like Brütal Legend and Dragon Age: Origins. Perhaps Curry’s best-known video game performance, though, came from the live-action cutscene from Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 that became a meme years after its release.

Our thoughts go out to Curry’s friends and family during this time, but the actor’s legacy has proven to be a rare example of a performer with generations of fans and beloved characters that will continue to inspire and entertain.