Many movie remakes leave audiences asking what the point is of taking the same story and retelling it again with very few positive reasons to watch it over the original. Like everything, there are exceptions to the rule, and when it comes to horror and sci-fi remakes, the 1980s delivered several movie remakes that didn’t just equal their 1950s originals but massively surpassed them. One of those arrived in 1982, with groundbreaking gruesome special effects, a star turn from Kurt Russell, and expert direction from John Carpenter as he turned the 1951 movie The Thing from Another Planet into The Thing. For those that haven’t lived through the horrors of the stomach-churning creature feature, Prime Video subscribers have a very short time to catch it before the movie leaves the platform.

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The Thing, while remaking the earlier RKO film, is based on the 1930s novella Who Goes There? by John W. Campbell Jr. Playing out a little like the viral video game Among Us, Kurt Russell leads the movie as part of an American research team in Antarctica, who find themselves isolated and in serious danger when an alien life-form – the “thing” of the title – breaks loose in the facility and begins infecting them one by one. The problem with this particular nasty from outer space is that it has the ability to imitate any living organism it comes into contact with. This results in the group becoming increasingly paranoid that any of them could be the next to be taken over by The Thing, as their lack of trust leads to some deadly conflicts amid their fight for survival. As the number of survivors dwindle, there are some tough choices to be made, and a harrowing battle against the odds in one of the harshest environments on the planet.

The Thing Is Not for the Squeamish

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Just like David Cronenberg’s The Fly four years later, The Thing is a remake that ramped up the gore and horror compared to the previous iteration of the story put on screen. With some truly sickening special effects, including a hungry chest cavity and the infamous Norris-Thing spider head, Carpenter was at the top of his game with the movie, delivering equal measures of straight up body horror and gore with the same kind of claustrophobia tension that Ridley Scott brought to Alien in 1979. The isolation of the Antarctic setting acts as an additional antagonist, brutally preventing the group from easily escaping their tormentor, building the intense fear that this creature may be something that they can never get away from. This is a theme that continues right up to the final scene and ambiguous ending that fans have debated for years, with even Carpenter not revealing a concrete answer to the biggest mystery left unanswered; are those left actually themselves or has the Thing gotten to them too.

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When it comes to movies that should not be messed with, The Thing is one where a remake cannot really can bring anything to the table to challenge the superiority of the 1982 film. However, in 2011 a new version of The Thing was released, which made everyone assume that the unthinkable had happened. While the story did kind of tell the same story, this time with a Norwegian research group coming upon a hostile alien entity in the ice, it actually turned out to be a direct prequel to Carpenter’s movie with several moments connecting the two films. As producers Marc Abraham and Eric Newman said themselves, remaking The Thing verbatim would be “like painting a moustach on the Mona Lisa.” Despite the attempt to not do the expected with the film, The Thing‘s box office was a disappointment and its reviews were mostly negative, with the 29 year gap between movies being nowhere near long enough for the new movie to step out of the shadow of Carpenter’s far superior movie. Do yourself a favor and put aside a couple of hours to watch the The Thing on Prime Video before it leaves the platform on November 30.

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