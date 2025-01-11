Who Is Assimilated When in John Carpenter’s The Thing?

John Carpenter’s The Thing is one of those movies that was met with mixed critical opinion and even worse box office numbers but has seen its reputation skyrocket in subsequent years. Deservedly so, as it’s not just one of the best horror films ever made, it’s one of the best films, period. Labyrinthine yet never in a way that loses the audience, The Thing begs to be rewatched multiple times. For one, Rob Bottin’s practical effects are impeccably aged, and those who aren’t shielding their eyes are undoubtedly appreciating all the new details they didn’t catch during the first viewing. Two, it needs to be seen a few times for the viewer to get a decent sense of who is a Thing and when they become one. The Thing is so well-written that there is, in fact, a certain order that can be picked up on, but not fully. It’s a film that evokes theorizing. Speaking of which….

Who’s Who?

With a dozen members of the Antarctic research station, one would think that a character or two would come across as cookie-cutter. Yet The Thing and its cast manage to give each of the twelve a fairly distinct personality, even those with limited screentime. Though one has to be at the middle and, fortunately for the audience, that individual is Kurt Russell’s R.J. MacReady, one of the most likable characters to ever appear in a Carpenter film.

The Mystery Assimilation

the dog-thing approaches a mystery person in tHE tHING

The first assimilation of the film is also the biggest question mark. There are solid theories for both Palmer and Norris. When it comes to Palmer, producer Stuart Cohen has outright said that it’s him. Supposedly they even had actor Palmer actor David Clennon sit in the room, but his distinct shadow was too recognizable, so stuntman Dick Warlock was brought in.

As for Norris, the popped-up collar has made a lot of people shine the suspect light on him. However, when the Dog-Thing is mingling with everyone a bit earlier in the film, it licks Norris, who also puts his fingers in his mouth shortly after. That very well could have been the beginning of his assimilation, making Palmer the more likely choice. A less-discussed longshot is Blair, because he’s certainly assimilated at some point, but it’s a mystery as to when.

Bennings & the Beginning of Blair’s Erratic Behavior

BENNINGS HAS BEEN IMPERSONATED IN THE THING

After the Dog-Thing nearly kills all of the regular pups, an autopsy is conducted by Blair. The same is done with a partially assimilated corpse from the neighboring Norwegian site. Not long after, Blair begins to grow noticeably paranoid while reading stats on just how quickly the infection, as it were, could overtake the entirety of mankind. All of this seems to indicate Blair has yet to begin the assimilation process, but it’s still unclear. What isn’t a question mark however is Bennings’ death and imitation by the Norweigan corpse Thing.

Right after the group’s torching of Bennings is when the mystery hovering over Blair’s head becomes more pronounced. He sabotages the helicopter, axes the remaining (non-Thing) dogs, and smashes the radio to pieces. Is all that really just a part of his growing, very-human paranoia?

Either way, Blair is then locked in a tool shed. While inside, he has an interesting dialogue with MacReady. In particular, Blair’s line “Watch Clark” is either a fake out or sincere worry. Clark is the only one of the 12 who is killed by a human while human, but if Blair is not a Thing yet, his concern would be justifiable as Clark had spent time with the Dog-Thing.

Who Got to the Blood?

BLAIR DESTROYS THE STATION IN THE THING

When Dr. Copper suggests comparing everyone’s blood as it is now to the uncontaminated blood kept in storage in case of emergencies, it’s discovered that someone has tampered with it. Furthermore, it’s established that only two people have access to the blood: Copper and Garry.

Dr. Copper is human, as the Norris-Thing bites his hands off, which it wouldn’t have done if the doc was also a Thing. Garry is also human, as he’s killed by the Blair-Thing in the third act.

So, again, it comes down to Palmer, Norris, and Blair. If Blair is a Thing by this point, it was likely him. He could have staged the panic attack, destroyed the blood storage unit, then distracted everyone by firing his gun and swinging his axe. Destroying the vehicles, killing the dogs, and breaking the radio makes sense if he’s truly paranoid and doesn’t want it to spread outside the camp, but it’s simultaneously a way to make sure he, as a Thing, can assimilate everyone else.

Fuchs’ Self-Immolation & the Norris-Thing Autopsy

THE NORRIS-THING IN THE THING

As mentioned, after Blair sabotages everything, he’s imprisoned in a tool shed. It’s later revealed that he’s tunneled out of there, but it’s too early here for it to have been him who assimilates Fuchs (in a scene fairly similar to the Dog-Thing and the shadow). This leaves Palmer and Norris.

Shortly after Fuchs burns himself, Norris (or, rather, the Norris-Thing) has a heart attack and is taken to Dr. Copper’s lab. Of note in this scene is the fact that the Palmer-Thing points out the Norris-Thing’s walking head just before it escapes the lab. However, Windows is also looking in that direction, so it stands to reason the Palmer-Thing noticed that and took the opportunity to deflect spotlight from itself.

MacReady Kills Clark & the Palmer-Thing Reveal

THE PALMER-THING IN THE THING

Shortly after MacReady shoots the scalpal-wielding and charging Clark, it’s blood test time. Despite MacReady’s (and, frankly, the audience’s) assumption that Garry has been assimilated, it’s revealed that he, MacReady, Windows, Nauls, Childs are all still human (as was the recently deceased Clark).

That leaves the Palmer-Thing, which is forced to reveal itself when MacReady’s new heat-based test exposes him. Speaking of heat, the Palmer-Thing gets torched, but not before it’s able to take out Windows with a bite to the head.

The Blair-Thing

THE BLAIR-THING IN THE THING

The crew of twelve is now down to five: MacReady, Childs, Nauls, Garry, and Blair. But, upon entering the tool shed, the remaining humans (excluding Childs, who is left to watch over the camp) and the audience simultaneously learn that really, it’s just four who remain.

MacReady, Nauls, and Garry then go down Blair’s tunnel to destroy the flying saucer the latter has been creating. Unfortunately for Nauls and Garry, only MacReady makes it back to the surface. But at least he takes out the Blair-Thing, seemingly ending the alien infiltration once and for all.

Just the Two of Us

MACREADY STUDIES CHILDS IN THE THING

MacReady only seemingly ends the alien infestation because just where Childs went when he was supposed to be guarding the camp is another of the film’s big mysteries. He claims he saw Blair and went after him, which is a perfectly reasonable response, but if the Blair-Thing led Childs out into the snowy dark and had him one-on-one, would it not have grabbed him for assimilation?

Regardless, the station’s power generator is now destroyed, so the chances of him and MacReady surviving are slimmer than slim…if they’re human. MacReady almost certainly is, considering the audience just had their eyes on him as he destroyed the Blair-Thing, but the question of Childs’ identity is one that is left with the audience to ponder. If he is really a Thing, MacReady has his flamethrower and, in his words, “If we’ve got any surprises for each other, I don’t think we’re in much shape to do anything about it.”

Cue Ennio Morricone’s incredible and restrained score.