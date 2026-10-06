Time Is Running Out to Stream Ryan Reynolds’ Underappreciated Fantasy Movie (& It’s Better Than You Remember)

When most people think of Ryan Reynolds, they think about Deadpool. The “Merc With a Mouth” has become a huge part of the actor’s pop culture identity thanks to the two hit FOX Deadpool movies and wildly successful Deadpool & Wolverine. But while Reynolds is beloved for his Marvel superhero role, he has a wide range of other movies in his filmography, including a handful of other comic book roles, dramas, romantic comedies, horror, and even family-friendly fantasy. It’s a film in that latter category that often goes forgotten because the film didn’t perform at the box office. It went on to find new appreciation on streaming, but if you want to catch it for yourself, you’ll want to act fast. It’s set to leave Netflix very soon.

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The movie we’re talking about is IF. A live-action animated fantasy comedy, the film was written and directed by John Krasinski, starred Reynolds, Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carell, and Cailey Fleming. It followed a young girl dealing with the difficult experience of dealing with a sick parent following the death of her mother years before who ends up seeing everyone’s left behind imaginary friends. IF opened in theaters on May 17, 2024. It’s currently set to leave Netflix on October 9th.

IF Was Panned By Critics, But Is Actually a Beautiful Story About Grief and Growing Up

To say that IF didn’t exactly win over critics is a bit of an understatement. The movie got a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes with many films feeling like IF was a Pixar rip off full of tropes. However, audiences had a different take. The film has a much better audience score and while plenty of viewers did note that the film’s plot was a little thin, there was real appreciation for the silliness and the overall core of the movie. In the film, 12-year-old Bea (Fleming) is dealing with a lot. Her mother died years earlier, her father is waiting for heart surgery in the same hospital where her mother died, and she’s at that age where the world still sees her as a child, but she’s also very clearly growing up. When she ends up seeing everyone’s imaginary friends who have become forgotten as children grow up and move on, she ends up teaming up with Calvin (Reynolds) to help them find new “homes”.

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Ultimately, Bea’s efforts lead her to reunite the IFs with their old “children” and when she does, they transform. It’s a metaphor for grief, closure, and maturity. There’s even a beautiful twist about Calvin’s real identity as Bea learns to process her own losses and navigate what it means to grow up but never lose who you are. The movie may not have the most nuance (if we’re being fair, you can call the twist pretty early on) but there’s something really beautiful about how the film approaches Bea and what she’s dealing with. It has a different approach than what Pixar films that have handled growing up and the emotions around it have taken. It’s also beautifully acted — Reynolds does some truly good work here — and the imaginary friends are pretty great, too. The film was very underappreciated when it was released, but it’s far better than you probably realize, which means you certainly don’t want to miss it before it leaves Netflix later this week.

IF departs Netflix on October 9th. Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments.