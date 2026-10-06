Avengers: Doomsday Has Already Crossed a Major Box Office Milestone (2 Months Before Release)

Going online, it may seem like a lot of people are talking skeptically about Avengers: Doomsday, but the numbers tell a very different story. The hype for Doomsday is clear from the amount of pre-sales the film is generating. Back in August, Doomsday‘s ticket presales were outpacing Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s sales around the same point, and now the latest figures are looking even more impressive. Not only is Doomsday earning a lot of money from pre-sold tickets domestically, but it’s shattering records internationally as well. And there are still 2 months to go before that Doomsday clock is done counting down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Could Marvel Studios end the year competing with itself for the title of “highest-grossing movie of all time (domestically)?” The answer to that is looking increasingly like “Yes. Yes, it will.”

Avengers: Doomsday Is Breaking Pre-Sales Records All Over the World

Marvel Studios

According to the latest reports, Avengers: Doomsday has now earned over $100 million at the global box office from pre-sale tickets. In reaching that number, the film has also shattered pre-sales records overseas, most notably being the fastest film to earn over $1 million in pre-sales in the UK and Brazil.

Marvel Studios can rest easy knowing that opening day weekend for Avengers: Doomsday is already looking like one for the record books. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day earning over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, the question that fans and industry analysts are asking is: Can Avengers: Doomsday raise the ceiling for blockbuster movie earnings even higher? Is $3 billion out of the question?

No film has ever had a better chance of touching that kind of number; Avengers: Doomsday has a stacked cast, including most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes (The Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans), major returning stars from the Fox X-Men movies, and all the surprise cameos we’re almost sure are being kept secret for the theatrical release. That ensemble alone elevates Doomsday to the level of an “event film”; the plot of the movie will also see the entire Marvel multiverse collapsing, as different worlds (read: franchises) go head-to-head in a battle for survival. If all of that wasn’t enough, There’s also MCU icon Robert Downey Jr. returning as the titular Doctor Doom, introducing a character (and performance) that already feels like it will shake up the entire MCU franchise.

Marvel Studios

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Alan Cumming. Avengers and MCU stars include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Mabel Cadena, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen. Channing Tatum will also reprise his role as Gambit.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th. How mch do you think it will make at the box office? Let us know in the comments!





