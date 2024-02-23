Wonka Director Paul King Speaks Out on Sequel Plans (Exclusive)

There are ideas -- but no concrete plan in place yet -- for a follow-up to Paul King's hit movie Wonka. A prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the movie centers on a young Willy Wonka as he begins to build his chocolate empire. The movie, which had a ton of negative buzz when it was announced, overperformed with critics, audiences, and the box office, ultimately leading everyone to wonder whether King might remain on board for a second film -- especially since he isn't directing the upcoming, third Paddington movie, which picks up where King left off after leaving that franchise.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, King admitted it's tempting, and that he and the studio are both interested in revisiting the world of Wonka. He also said there's no real hurry or pressure to do so.

"It's definitely something we're thinking about," King admitted. "One of the things I love most about David Heyman, my producer, is that he has made so many great movies that he doesn't feel the pressure to just make a movie because it can be made. He has this great saying which reassures me enormously where he goes, 'We'll have a think, see what we can come up with, and then see if we want to make it,' and it's incredibly liberating, rather than somebody going, 'You are making a film that's coming out in September,' and you're like, 'I don't even have an idea.' Let's just take it for a walk and keep calm, and it was about 50 years between the Gene Wilder movie and our one. We can wait a beat, and if we don't come upw ith a story, this is a movie with a beginning, a middle, and end that works on its own and if we come up with something that we think can be exciting -- certainly Oompa Loompas feel like there can be a plural oompa loompas. Of course there are some ideas sloshing around, but we don't have a story yet, so we'll see what happens."

