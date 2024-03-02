Dune: Part Two Director Praises Timothée Chalamet's Growth

Dune: Part Two saw some real growth from Timothée Chalamet. Director Denis Villenueve talked to Total Film about the actor's journey playing Paul Atreides. Dune: Part Two's version of the protagonist shows some subtleties that Chalamet didn't convey in the first movie. Villeneuve credits his star for figuring out how to be more comfortable showing the vulnerability present in Paul for the sequel. It's never easy adjusting to the weight of a massive franchise like Dune. As evidenced by both the critical response and the wild box office so far, the decisions made with the main character are paying off like gangbusters. Check out what he had to say down below.

"That was like pure joy. And I was very moved and proud of how Timothée embraced Paul's journey," Villeneuve explained. "I would say that he came on Part Two being a different actor than on Part One, where I felt he was less vulnerable, more grounded and more assured. Of course, when he did Part One, he was like, much younger. And it was his first time on a movie of that size. And he had to find his bearings, trying to find his boundaries, trying to protect his focus."

The director added, "He was learning a lot. In Part Two, he came in with much more experience and too, and Timothée and I were very excited about what was in front of us for Paul's journey that I knew Timothée was looking forward to implode or explode I don't know, in front of the camera and I'm very proud of the way he did it."

Dune: Part Two Works In Some Elements Of Messiah

In order to shape Paul's journey in Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve had to borrow some elements from the second novel. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the director explained what he decided to add from Dune: Messiah. The ending of Dune: Part Two ends up being a "tragedy" as described by multiple cast members. So, the emotional gambit really paid off this time around.

"When Frank Herbert wrote Dune, he was disappointed at how people perceived Paul," Villeneuve revealed. "In his mind, Dune was a cautionary tale -- a warning against charismatic figures. He felt that Paul was perceived as a hero, when he wanted to do the opposite. So in order to correct that, he wrote Dune Messiah, a kind of epilogue that makes it very clear this story is not a victory, it's a tragedy."

"With humility, I hope that this adaptation is closer to Frank Herbert's original intentions ... I used Chani's character to do so," the filmmaker continued. "I gave her a different agenda, and used her to bring a different perspective to the story."

Dune: Part Two Is Now Playing

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

