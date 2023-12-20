Dune: Timothée Chalamet Spoils Character Return in Third Film

We're still a few months away from the release of Dune: Part Two, but a number of fans already need more of Denis Villeneuve's take on the iconic sci-fi franchise. Although a third film, tentatively titled Dune: Messiah, has yet to be greenlit by Warner Bros. Pictures, there has been no shortage of speculation about it being brought to life. As Paul Atredies star Timothée Chalamet confirmed in a recent interview with MTV, that threequel would include the return of one particular character. As Chalamet revealed, Jason Momoa would reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Messiah, if the film becomes a reality. For those who know the ins and outs of Frank Herbert's original source material, this might not be too much of a surprise — but considering the death he endured in the first Dune movie, it might surprise newer fans.

"But Momoa will be back," said Chalamet. "Not in this one, but in [Messiah]... It's weird because they're so secretive about the script and the trailer, but [the books] have been out there for 70 years."

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book. This has led to the question of whether or not future films are in the works — and according to Villeneuve, it very well might be.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve tells Empire. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New characters will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Lea Seydoux as Margot Fenring, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.