Tom Brady Reportedly Producing, Starring in NFL-Centric Movie After Retirement

On Saturday, news broke that Tom Brady, one of the biggest quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League, is reportedly set to retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins during his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, a new report is giving fans an idea of what Brady’s next move will be with Brady going from the gridiron to the big screen. According to a report from Discussing Film, Brady will produce his first feature film, Eighty for Brady for his production company, 199 Productions. Brady is also said to plan to star in the film.

According to the report, Eighty for Brady will follow the true story of a group of friends who have made it their lifelong mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet Brady—hence Brady playing himself in the film. The report also indicates that Brady is looking to hire “top talent” to star and that Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are both in talks to star. Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern will write the script alongside Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino. The report says that they hope to start production on Eighty for Brady in late March.

Brady formed 199 Productions back in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, it was announced that Brady had teamed up with Avengers: Endgame directions Joe and Anthony Russo via the non-fiction wing of their AGBO Films group, Wonderburst, to produce the documentary Unseen Football with Brady. That film is described as “a fast-paced incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football.”

The name 199 Productions ties to Brady’s football career as it is a reference to Brady being the 199th overall pick in the NFL draft the year he entered the league when he was chosen by the New England Patriots in the second to last round in 2000. Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, playing two seasons with that team.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images