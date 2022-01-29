One of the biggest quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League, Tom Brady, is reportedly set to retire, with rumors swirling that the current player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is leaving the game of football behind. With Brady having helped his respective teams of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take home seven Super Bowl wins, the forty-four-year-old QB has certainly earned his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the league since joining the League in the year 2000 under coach Bill Bellichick.

During this year’s NFL Playoffs, the Buccanneers weren’t able to overcome the Rams in the game that took place last Sunday, though Brady continued to show off his skills on the field as he continued to lead the National Football League in passing yards and touchdowns for this season. Scoring the spot of Super Bowl MVP five times over the course of his career, Tom Brady has also achieved all-time record stats for most passing touchdowns, most passing yards, and most career wins to name a few, leaving behind a legacy that will be difficult for any NFL quarterback to overcome.

Tom Brady also made the news last year thanks to being one of two players to hit this year’s Madden 2022 cover, with both the Tampa Bay Quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahome appearing on the case as the Florida based team gave fans a look as to how the current generation of the long-running football video game portrayed the QB:

In terms of Brady’s retirement, nothing is set in stone as of yet, though a recent podcast interview with the “Let’s Go Podcast,” had the Tampa Bay Quarterback stating he was satisfied with his work as a Quarterback and noted that his family held a major role in his potential decision to retire:

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

What do you think of Tom Brady’s potential retirement at the age of 44? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

