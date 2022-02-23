Tom Brady To Star In Road Trip Comedy With Jane Fonda, Sally Field And More

In a pitch that sounds like somebody just greenlit a half-completed Mad Libs page, retired football superstar Tom Brady is set to star in a road trip comedy alongside actor and activist Jane Fonda and Academy Award winner Sally Field. Other stars in the film, which hails from Paramount and Endeavor Content, are Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Kyle Marvin. This is the NFL-centric comedy we previously reported on, and will be titled 80 For Brady. Discussing Film previously reported that Brady will produce the film through his production company, 199 Productions. The star retired from the NFL in January.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 80 For Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. Marvin previously co-wrote and starred in indie movie The Climb, and is executive producing with Covino under their Watch This Ready banner and Jeff Stott. Marvin is set to appear (as an actor) in the upcoming Apple TV+ series WeCrashed.

The official synopsis for the film is a callback to Brady’s glory days: “80 For Brady tells of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet.”

Brady formed 199 Productions back in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, it was announced that Brady had teamed up with Avengers: Endgame directions Joe and Anthony Russo via the non-fiction wing of their AGBO Films group, Wonderburst, to produce the documentary Unseen Football with Brady. That film is described as “a fast-paced incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football.”

The name 199 Productions ties to Brady’s football career as it is a reference to Brady being the 199th overall pick in the NFL draft the year he entered the league when he was chosen by the New England Patriots in the second to last round in 2000. Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, playing two seasons with that team.