Tom Cruise Is the Most Powerful Man Alive in the Full Trailer for Digger – Watch Now

The full trailer for Digger has been released, showing off more of Tom Cruise’s radical transformation. The actor’s recent movies have been focused on him as an action star, performing incredible stunts in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible franchise, but his next movie promises to be something very different.

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Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant), Digger stars Cruise as eccentric billionaire Digger Rockwell. He’s the world’s most powerful man, who causes a disaster that threatens to destroy everything, and that only he can now prevent. Check out the trailer below:

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