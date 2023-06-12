Tom Cruise Loved The Flash

The Flash has been one of the most buzzed-about film projects in DC's arsenal, both due to its long trek to the big screen, and the potential it holds for the DC multiverse. Even before The Flash began to be screened for critics and fans, it was already garnering a lot of high praise from those within the industry, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming earlier this year that actor Tom Cruise watched a screening for the movie and loved it. While speaking to GamesRadar+, The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed that Cruise did get to see a finished cut of the movie, and that helped boost their confidence regarding the project.

"No," Andy revealed. "If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and King] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything."

"It's a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies," Barbara echoed.

What is The Flash movie about?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti recently told reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti added. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.