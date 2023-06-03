The Flash: DC Reportedly Blurred Out Parts of Film's Ending in Early Screenings to Maintain Secrets

DC Studios is getting ready to release The Flash into theaters later this month, and even though the film has already been screened, they are only showing an unfinished cut. The Flash has been receiving some pretty positive reactions since its screening, and even DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn called it one of the best superhero films of all time. Gunn has already revealed that The Flash will reboot the DC Universe as we know it to make way for him and Peter Safran's upcoming slate. Things have been kept very close to the chest with the Ezra Miller-led film, and now it has been revealed that no one has seen the film's real ending. According to Variety, DC Studios has been blurring out or removing a "secret ending" during screenings so no surprises get spoiled.

The trade also notes that The Flash underwent several different endings before screening at CinemaCon so that the studio could keep their options open after Miller's recent troubles. The Flash screening at CinemaCon removed a chunk of the ending so that the major surprise didn't get spoiled, but they began screening a blurred version of the ending last week at the Warner Bros. Pictures lot in Burbank, CA. Nothing is currently known about the ending, but if the studio is going to these extremes to keep it quiet, it must be pretty huge.

The Flash Director Says "There Was No Plan B" for Michael Keaton's Batman

"There was no Plan B," Director Andy Muschietti recently revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com. "Yeah, it was a continuation in the sense that the world where we find Michael Keaton is the same universe where he was in his adventures in the Tim Burton movies. It's just, you know, we have to take some licenses. Some creative licenses to replicate some of the things that are designed. Make things evolve because I wanted Batman to have kept being Batman for a few more years after we saw him for the last time.

"So, there's things in his technology and his gadgets that have changed and evolved like the Bat Wing. For instance, it's now a three-seater instead of one. It has that rotating thing and the suit is different. It's slightly different. The Bat Cave has some innovations as well. But, it's still kind of obsolete for the present day. But, still more evolved than the last time we saw it." The Flash director added.

What is the Synopsis for The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash will speed its way into theaters on June 16th!

