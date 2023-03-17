Tom Cruise Reportedly Loves The Flash Movie

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding The Flash movie since last year due to Ezra Miller's ongoing legal troubles, but it seems that now the film has been getting a ton of good press. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently revealed that he's seen The Flash, and that it's one of the best superhero movies of all time. Even Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav has come out in praise of the upcoming DC Studios movie, so it seems that we might be in for something special. Now, one other big name has seen The Flash and is giving it a very glowing response. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise asked Zaslav to screen The Flash, and he loved it so much that he called director Andy Muschietti and praised the film. The trade also notes that Cruise said something along the lines of The Flash was "everything you want in a movie" as well as "this is the kind of movie we need now," adding to the hype behind the DC movie.

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

