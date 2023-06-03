The Flash 2: Warner Bros. Has Completed Script for Sequel Already

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are preparing to release the highly anticipated The Flash movie into theaters this month, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like it will be a big hit. The Flash brings back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, as well as General Zod (Michael Shannon), in a very interesting way. Not much has been brought up about the future of The Flash due to James Gunn and Peter Safran shaping their new movie slate, but it has been revealed that there was already a script made for a The Flash sequel. According to Variety, The Flash sequel has already been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman) and would have featured Keaton's Batman and Supergirl (Sasha Calle). While this script probably won't be used with the new regime, it would be interesting to see where it could have taken the iconic DC hero.

Will Ezra Miller Return as the DC Hero In The Flash 2?

There has been plenty of talk regarding whether Ezra Miller will play The Flash again after their recent actions, and things haven't exactly been looking good. That is, until now. During a recent interview with Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that if he did a sequel, Miller would be the man under the cowl.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

"In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme." The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti added.

What is the Synopsis for The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash will speed its way into theaters on June 16th!

