Infamous Tom Cruise Bomb Is One of Top Movies on Netflix

The first day of every month sees a wave of new movies and TV shows added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and November was no exception. A bunch of titles made their way to Netflix on Wednesday, and that new wave of movies has been directly reflected in Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. The daily updating chart of Netflix's most popular films is already littered with titles that weren't added to the service until November 1st, led by one of Tom Cruise's most critically reviled films.

2017's reboot of The Mummy starred Cruise as a treasure hunter and attempted to make the property even more of an action blockbuster than the Brendan Fraser franchise from the early 2000s. It didn't work, receiving awful reviews, bombing at the box office, and effectively killing the big plans for Universal's planned monster franchise, the Dark Universe.

Despite all of that, The Mummy quickly rose through Netflix's ranks after being added to the service this week. After just one day, The Mummy took the number two overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, behind only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!