Infamous Tom Cruise Bomb Is One of Top Movies on Netflix
2017's The Mummy reboot was a massive misfire at the box office and ended the Dark Universe before it started.
The first day of every month sees a wave of new movies and TV shows added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and November was no exception. A bunch of titles made their way to Netflix on Wednesday, and that new wave of movies has been directly reflected in Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. The daily updating chart of Netflix's most popular films is already littered with titles that weren't added to the service until November 1st, led by one of Tom Cruise's most critically reviled films.
2017's reboot of The Mummy starred Cruise as a treasure hunter and attempted to make the property even more of an action blockbuster than the Brendan Fraser franchise from the early 2000s. It didn't work, receiving awful reviews, bombing at the box office, and effectively killing the big plans for Universal's planned monster franchise, the Dark Universe.
Despite all of that, The Mummy quickly rose through Netflix's ranks after being added to the service this week. After just one day, The Mummy took the number two overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, behind only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."
2. The Mummy
"A treasure-hunting soldier reawakens an ancient Egyptian princess who has waited for centuries to take revenge on a world that wronged her."
3. Cold Pursuit
"When his son's mysterious death shakes up his quiet life, a snowplow driver targets a local drug cartel and sets out on a vengeful killing spree."
4. Ted 2
"To save their marriage, Ted and Tami-Lynn decide to have a baby but need John's help to prove in court that Ted is a person and qualified to parent."
5. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
6. Pain Hustlers
"A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success?"
7. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."
8. Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
"While visiting Las Vegas, goofball security guard Paul Blart blunders his way into battling a plot to steal a hotel's priceless art collection."
9. Downsizing
"Suburban couple Paul and Audrey decide to have themselves shrunk and relocate to a miniature city."
10. Godzilla vs. Kong
"An ancient rivalry pits two legends against each other while a mission into uncharted terrain unearths clues to the Titans' very origins."