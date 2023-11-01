Netflix Now Streaming One of HBO's Best Shows

All five seasons of HBO's Six Feet Under were just added to Netflix

A partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix has seen several of the media company's bigger titles end up on Max's biggest rival streamer. Multiple HBO shows have been added to Netflix in recent months, and news arrived this week that a slew of DC blockbusters will begin streaming on the service in December. On Wednesday, one of the best shows in HBO's storied history was added to Netflix's lineup.

The show in question is Six Feet Under. The 2001 series about a family running a funeral home starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, and Frances Conroy ran for a total of five seasons with critical acclaim throughout. November 1st saw every episode of Six Feet Under make its way to Netflix, though the entire series also remains available on Max.

HBO and Netflix's recent partnership kicked off with every episode of Insecure being added to the streaming service. Issa Rae's hit series was followed by the addition of Dwayne Johnson's Ballers, as well as acclaimed limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Six Feet Under was previously announced as one of the HBO titles that would eventually hit Netflix, but a date wasn't announced until recently. It's unclear if the success of these shows on Netflix will open the door for other titles to make the move in the future.

New on Netflix

Six Feet Under is just one of many titles that hit Netflix on November 1st, perhaps the biggest day for new additions this month. Other November 1st arrivals include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Social Network. You can check out the full lineup of November 1st Netflix additions below.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM