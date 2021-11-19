Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Stunts Recreated in Awesome Stop Motion Video

✖

Mission: Impossible 7 is not expected to hit theatres for another year, but that's not stopping MI fans from getting hyped about Christopher McQuarrie's latest installment to the Tom Cruise-led action franchise. In fact, one fan recently paid homage to the flicks by recreating some of Ethan Hunt's best action moments using stop motion. From train-hopping to motorcycle explosions, this video directed by @patagraph is bringing us lots of joy. Not only does it feature some of the best moments from Mission: Impossible, the video also has a hilarious nod to Cruise's infamous couch freak-out on The Oprah Winfrey Show from 2005.

"Haters will say it's not the real @tomcruise.... 😁 😜," @patagraph posted. This tiny puppet was made by @coco_di_bongo. The bright @j.lsknr turned the light on. The impossible sound was designed by @martinflechtner. Directed and animated by @patagraph 😁, this Loop is for @artefr. 🙏 " You can check out the video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lord Victor Haegelin (@patagraph)

The puppet-maker also shared a closer look at the tiny Tom on their Instagram page. "Very tiny Tom Cruise ! 16cm tall! Enjoy his feats @patagraph music by @martinflechtner as usual ;)! Lighting by the wonderful @j.lsknr himself," @coco_di_bongo wrote. You can check out their closer look at little Tom below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coralli Grieu (@coco_di_bongo)

Speaking of Cruise's wild stunts, longtime franchise actor Simon Pegg recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Cruise do his own stunts.

"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

McQuarrie plans to film Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back for Paramount. The next movie will see the return of Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson as well as franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. Newcomers to the films include Marvel's Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. It was recently announced that Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Angela Bassett will also be returning.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.